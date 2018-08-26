Astros' Lance McCullers: Throwing program slowed
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that McCullers' (forearm) throwing program has been slowed down and noted that the right-hander won't throw off a mound "any time soon," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers originally was going to throw a bullpen session this weekend, with a loose goal of returning in early September, but that seems to be pushed back some. Per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston, Hinch said that the delay in McCullers' program coupled with the limited time remaining in the regular season will make it difficult for the 24-year-old to build up to a starter's workload. If McCullers makes it back before the postseason, he could be limited to a multi-inning role as an opener or out of the bullpen, in a role similar to the ones occupied by Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock.
