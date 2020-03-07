Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws 29 pitches Friday

McCullers allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two in Friday's spring game against the Mets.

McCullers made his second Grapefruit League start -- and second since recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery -- throwing 29 pitches (17 strikes). The right-hander told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com he mostly worked on his four-seamer during the outing. It's a pitch he's gotten away from recently but wants to feel comfortable with it again. McCullers is a curveball-heavy thrower who mixes in sinkers and changeups. He came out of Friday's outing pleased with those three pitches.