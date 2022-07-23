McCullers (forearm) allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out three across two innings in a rehab outing with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers appeared in his first game action since the 2021 postseason and managed to throw 40 pitches. He'll likely need a few more rehab appearances prior to being activated from the injured list, though he could be ready to return by mid-August.