McCullers (forearm) threw for the second time Monday in the batting cage, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that McCullers was once again throwing Monday, his second throwing session in three days as he works back from muscle strain he suffered in his right arm last month. The right-hander is expected to miss the first couple weeks of the season, but is he keeps progressing, it's reasonable to expect him to return to the mound by the end of April. McCullers has struggled with the injury bug over the past couple seasons, only appearing in eight games in 2022 after nursing a forearm injury he sustained in the 2021 playoffs.