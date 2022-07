McCullers (forearm) threw all of his pitches and sat between 92 and 93 mph with his fastball in a live batting practice session Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

McCullers continues to ramp up his activity and is expected to throw a few more live batting practice sessions before advancing to simulated games and ultimately a rehab assignment. With several steps still needed prior to his activation, McCullers is expected to be activated at some point in August.