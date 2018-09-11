Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws another bullpen session

McCullers (forearm) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers was pain-free after the session. He's expected to throw live batting practice at some point over the weekend. That puts him at least around a week away from returning to the team, but he should have time to throw at least a few innings out of the bullpen before the end of the season, barring setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories