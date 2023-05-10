McCullers (forearm) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers reportedly reached 91.6 mph with his fastball during the bullpen session. The next step will be for the right-hander to mix in some breaking balls in his next bullpen work, and that will likely take place before Saturday's game against the White sox in Chicago. McCullers will then need to rebuild his arm strength and likely go on a lengthy rehab, but the latest positive developments give him a chance to join the rotation in the early part of June.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws from front of mound•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing mound work•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Ahead of schedule•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 15-day IL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Could begin year on 60-day IL•