McCullers didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Seattle, allowing four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
McCullers labored a bit in this one, needing 102 pitches to navigate five innings, but was able to keep Seattle off the board by escaping bases-loaded jams in the first and fourth innings. The 27-year-old concludes August on a high note, compiling a 3.12 ERA in 34.2 innings across six starts.
