Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Sunday's game against the Athletics that McCullers (forearm) played catch on flat ground instead of throwing a bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker told reporters that even with the change of plans that this should not be considered a setback for McCullers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. The right-hander is still in Houston to work out, but he could join the team at some point during their upcoming road trip. McCullers has missed all of 2023 with his forearm strain, and he has a chance to return to the Houston rotation in the early portion of June.