McCullers (forearm) threw 20-30 pitches from the front of the bullpen mound at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Assuming he bounces back with no issues, McCullers might be ready for a normal bullpen session next. The veteran right-hander has been brought along slowly since his nagging forearm issue flared up on him again back in mid-February. He'll need multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Astros' rotation, so McCullers is still several weeks away.