Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws off flat ground

McCullers (elbow) threw his first flat-ground session Thursday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2018, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is the first step for McCullers in his return from elbow surgery. He will not pitch this season for the Astros, but he should slot back into the 2019 starting rotation barring a setback.

