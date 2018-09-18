Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws simulated game

McCullers (forearm) threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The workout was another positive step for McCullers, though he remains without a clear return date. He appears to be making progress to return before the playoffs start, especially as he's expected to return in a bullpen role so won't be required to build all the way back up to 100 pitches.

