Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws simulated game
McCullers (forearm) threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The workout was another positive step for McCullers, though he remains without a clear return date. He appears to be making progress to return before the playoffs start, especially as he's expected to return in a bullpen role so won't be required to build all the way back up to 100 pitches.
