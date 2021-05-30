Manager Dusty Baker said McCullers (shoulder) threw Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The next step in his recovery remains unclear, but it's nonetheless a good sign to see McCullers back to throwing after landing on the injured list with a sore right shoulder Wednesday. It's expected to be a short-term injury, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a minimum-length stay on the shelf.
