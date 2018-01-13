Astros' Lance McCullers: To focus on development of changeup

McCullers plans on focussing on the development of his changeup in spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "In the first half my changeup was an awesome pitch for me," McCullers said. "When I went on the DL for my back I kind of lost the feel for it and I never really got to get back to that."

McCullers is well known for his fastball/curveball combo, and he can eat up big-league lineups for a few innings on the strength of just those two pitches. However, if he can regain the feel for his changeup that would allow him to give hitters a different look and could allow him to work more efficiently and go deeper into games. The opposition hit .409/.447/.591 on 240 changeups that McCullers threw in 2017, so he clearly has a long way to go with that offering.