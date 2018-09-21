Astros' Lance McCullers: To join team over weekend

McCullers (forearm) will return to the team Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

McCullers was sent to the 10-day disabled list with a forearm strain suffered during an at-bat. He tossed one final simulated game Friday without issue, so he's flying to Houston to return to the team ahead of the series opener. Manager A.J. Hinch stated that McCullers will be activated from the DL on Monday at the earliest, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, at which point he'll be deployed out of the bullpen.

