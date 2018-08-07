Astros' Lance McCullers: To remain out until September
McCullers was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right forearm Monday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
McCullers was pulled from Saturday night's start in the fifth inning after appearing to suffer an elbow injury. Although he'll be held out until September, the diagnosis is relatively good news for the Astros, as surgery won't be a necessary step in his recovery process. Houston will need to add a fifth pitcher to the starting rotation near the middle of August, so expect Brad Peacock or Collin McHugh to slot in for McCullers until he returns from the shelf.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 10-day DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads back to Houston•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Injury described as elbow discomfort•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Leaves early Saturday night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans 11 in loss•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...