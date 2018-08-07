Astros' Lance McCullers: To remain out until September

McCullers was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right forearm Monday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McCullers was pulled from Saturday night's start in the fifth inning after appearing to suffer an elbow injury. Although he'll be held out until September, the diagnosis is relatively good news for the Astros, as surgery won't be a necessary step in his recovery process. Houston will need to add a fifth pitcher to the starting rotation near the middle of August, so expect Brad Peacock or Collin McHugh to slot in for McCullers until he returns from the shelf.