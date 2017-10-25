Astros' Lance McCullers: To start Game 3
McCullers will take the mound for Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
When the series shifts to Houston, McCullers will be the man on the hill for the Astros against Yu Darvish, following his remarkable performances against the Yankees in the ALCS. During his two appearances in that series, McCullers allowed just one earned run while striking out nine over 10 innings of work, most of that coming in a Game 4 start at Yankee Stadium. With Charlie Morton pegged as Saturday's starter, Brad Peacock will likely be the long man in case either he, or McCullers, begins to falter in their respective outings.
