Play

Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses bullpen Monday

Manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers (back) threw a bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers has been playing catch for about a week, but Monday marked the first time he was able to throw off a mound since landing on the disabled list at the end of July. While he's inching closer to a return, he'll still need to progress to facing hitters before eventually being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. In the meantime, Brad Peacock will continue to take McCullers' turn in the rotation while he's sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast