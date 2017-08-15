Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses bullpen Monday
Manager A.J. Hinch said McCullers (back) threw a bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers has been playing catch for about a week, but Monday marked the first time he was able to throw off a mound since landing on the disabled list at the end of July. While he's inching closer to a return, he'll still need to progress to facing hitters before eventually being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. In the meantime, Brad Peacock will continue to take McCullers' turn in the rotation while he's sidelined.
