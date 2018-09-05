Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses light bullpen Tuesday
McCullers threw from the slope of the mound Tuesday and may partake in a regular bullpen session this weekend in Boston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This represents a significant step forward for the right-hander as manager A.J. Hinch previously said that McCullers wouldn't throw off a mound "any time soon" when asked about his status during the final week of August. The right-hander's timetable remains murky, but more should be known following this weekend if he's able to advance to mound work.
