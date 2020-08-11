McCullers (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five in a win versus the Giants on Monday.

McCullers had his best start of the year, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Donovan Solano broke it up with a double. McCullers also hit a batter in the contest. The righty dropped his ERA to 6.10 with a 1.26 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 20.2 innings with the sparkling effort Monday. McCullers is expected to face the Mariners at home Sunday in his next start.