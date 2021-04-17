Manager Dusty Baker indicated McCullers (illness) could be pushed back from his next turn through the rotation Tuesday against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old labored through his last start Wednesday with side effects from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and he's not fully recovered despite showing improvement over the past couple days. Baker said, "Colorado is not the place to try and catch your breath" for someone having difficulties breathing as McCullers did in his previous outing. The Astros return home to face the Angels on Thursday, so the team could simply push the right-hander's start back two days to help avoid any further issues.