McCullers (neck) underwent a procedure Tuesday that alleviated most of his pain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers received a mild anti-inflammatory injection, and manager Dusty Baker said that it alleviated "95 to 98 percent of whatever discomfort he was feeling." The right-hander landed on the injured list Sunday, but he could be in line for a short IL stint if his pain remains low.
