McCullers underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur from his right forearm, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Things had been trending in a bad direction for McCullers following another recent setback, and it turns out that surgery was necessary. The Astros expect McCullers to return to pitch in 2024, though it's not clear when exactly that might happen. McCullers will end up missing his second full season in last four years, as he was out for the entire 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery.