McCullers (7-2) earned the win over the White Sox on Friday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

McCullers fell behind early when Chicago tallied a first-inning run, but that was all the right-hander gave up. He threw 94 pitches across seven frames and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts. McCullers has yielded three or fewer earned runs in all but one of his 15 starts this season, resulting in a solid 2.80 overall ERA. His next start is likely to come at home versus Cleveland next week.