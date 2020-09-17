McCullers took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss despite holding the Rangers scoreless across seven innings. He struck out eight while giving up two hits.

For the second time this season, McCullers blanked his opponent through seven innings. The 26-year-old fired a season-high eight strikeouts and left a scoreless game. Unfortunately, the pitchers' duel landed in favor of the Rangers, who enjoyed a complete-game shutout from Kyle Gibson. McCullers, who was activated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's contest, underwent a procedure Sept. 8 that helped manage his neck pain. Across nine starts this year, the 26-year-old owns a 4.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He'll take the mound next Monday at Seattle.