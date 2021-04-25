McCullers yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

McCullers missed his last time through the rotation while dealing with side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine but was able to throw 106 pitches Sunday. The 6-foot-1 right-hander threw a fairly clean outing aside from David Fletcher's two-run single in the fifth. He lowered his season ERA to 4.58 with a 21:11 K:BB across 19.2 frames. McCullers will face the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday.