Astros' Lance McCullers: Will face hitters this weekend
McCullers (back) is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting-practice session Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers, who has been sidelined since July 31, is expected to require multiple rehabilitation starts once he's out on assignment.
