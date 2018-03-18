Astros' Lance McCullers: Will pitch third in rotation

McCullers will start the third game of the season, March 31, against Texas, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

McCullers had a strong camp, giving up just one run with a 15/4 K/BB ratio over 12.2 innings. As the third starter, he's in line for a career high in innings pitched. The right-hander's previous career high was 125.2 innings as a rookie in 2015.