Astros' Lance McCullers: Will start Game 7

McCullers will start Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.

With the Dodgers pulling out a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday, the series heads to a final matchup Wednesday, where McCullers will get the call to take the mound in a do-or-die situation. In his previous start during Game 3, McCullers pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while also tallying four walks and three strikeouts.