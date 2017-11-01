Astros' Lance McCullers: Will start Game 7
McCullers will start Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
With the Dodgers pulling out a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Tuesday, the series heads to a final matchup Wednesday, where McCullers will get the call to take the mound in a do-or-die situation. In his previous start during Game 3, McCullers pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while also tallying four walks and three strikeouts.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To start Game 3•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tabbed as Game 4 starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Shelled in final regular-season start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: On pitch count Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Starting Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Doesn't factor into decision•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...