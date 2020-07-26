McCullers (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

McCullers made his first regular season appearance since 2018, as he missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery. His control wasn't at its best Saturday, but that's usually a given for the 26-year-old lefty with a career 1.27 WHIP. McCullers threw 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes, so it doesn't appear he'll have any workload limitations in 2020. Expect to see the southpaw on the mound for a road start versus the Angels on Friday.