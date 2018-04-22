Astros' Lance McCullers: Wins without best stuff

McCullers (3-1) allowed one run on eight hits, a walk and two hit batsmen while striking out three over six innings in Sunday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

McCullers had baserunners on in five of his six innings and clearly didn't have his best stuff. Still, he stuck to the script of throwing more two-seamers and changeups along with his curve and navigated any potential damage. As for the issues he's been having facing batters a third time, of the eight batters that got a look at him three times, McCullers allowed two singles and hit a batter. Not a bad effort overall considering his wobbly command. His next start is scheduled for Friday at home against the Athletics.