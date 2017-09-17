Astros' Lance McCullers: Won't be available Tuesday
McCullers (arm) will pitch another bullpen session in the coming days and won't be available to pitch Tuesday against the White Sox, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There had been some hope that McCullers would be available from the bullpen for Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox, but it doesn't appear that will be the case. Manager A.J. Hinch said that although McCullers is steadily making progress, he's not ready to pitch in a game at this point in time. More information regarding his availability should be available following his upcoming bullpen session.
