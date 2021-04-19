McCullers (illness) won't start Tuesday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers struggled in his last start while dealing with the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. He's evidently not yet ready to take his next turn in the rotation, with Luis Garcia set to fill in for him instead. It's not clear when McCullers will return to the mound.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Uncertain for next start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Labors with vaccine side effects•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Effective in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Cruises to easy win Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Slotted third in rotation•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Lands extension with Houston•