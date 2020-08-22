McCullers (2-2) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Padres on Friday. He struck out two.

McCullers wasn't particularly sharp, and the Padres took advantage of that to grind out runs in three of the five innings he worked. The right-hander has a 5.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season. He's limited opponents to two runs or fewer in just three of his six starts. McCullers lines up for a home start versus the Angels on Wednesday.