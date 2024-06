The Astros recalled Contreras from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After being optioned to Triple-A on Friday, Contreras is back with the big club with Jake Bloss (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Contreras has pitched well in his 19 outings with Sugar Land this season, posting a 1.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander could make his major-league debut in his second call-up with the Astros.