The Astros reinstated Garcia (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Monday against the Angels in Houston.

Garcia, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023 and required a longer than usual recovery, is coming off his best rehab start, as he went six innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts for Triple-A Sugar Land this past Tuesday. He's tentatively set up for a two-start week in his return to the big leagues, with a matchup in Texas on tap for Sunday.