Garcia (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Tigers.

Garcia was dominant in Friday's victory; he didn't allow an extra-base hit and both runs to score against him came via RBI groundouts. He also tied his career high with nine punchouts and retired the last 13 batters he faced. The 25-year-old righty is now sporting a 3.45 ERA with a 28:7 K:BB through 28.2 frames. Garcia is projected to take the mound in Washington next week.