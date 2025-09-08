Garcia is slated to make his next start Tuesday versus the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Garcia had been lined up to start this past Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers, but the Astros made a late change and instead had Framber Valdez take the hill on normal rest. Though Garcia wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, the Astros likely just wanted to build in more rest for the right-hander, who hadn't pitched in the majors since May 1, 2023 before he was activated from the 60-day injured list last week. After delivering a quality start and picking up a win over the Angels in his 2025 debut for the Astros last Monday, Garcia will draw a tougher test Tuesday in a road matchup with the Blue Jays, who sit atop the American League standings with an 82-61 record.