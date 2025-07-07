Garcia (elbow) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Astros to begin a rehab assignment.

Garcia has finally been cleared to pitch in games following numerous starts and stops after he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023. The right-hander is likely to require most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days on a rehab assignment, and even at that point it's not a guarantee he will rejoin the Astros' rotation.