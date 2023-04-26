Garcia (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay. He struck out seven.

Garcia hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts, striking out 16 in that span, after starting the year 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in his first three outings. It certainly appears that his early-season struggles are behind him as the 26-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 4.00 with a 1.26 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB after shutting down the first-place Rays on Tuesday. Garcia will look to keep his scoreless streak going in his next start, tentatively lined up to come next week against the Giants.