Garcia picked up a no-decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Garcia missed time during spring training while on quarantine, so he wasn't built up as a normal starter might be, but the Astros were hoping to get five innings. He was the third of the last four starters that failed to finish the fifth inning. With four off-days over the next 13 days, the Astros can get by with four starters for a stretch. That will allow Garcia to build up his pitch count. The same for Jake Odorizzi (not injury related), who got a late start after signing with the team in mid-March.