Garcia (undisclosed) was cleared from the health and safety protocols Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was away from the team for nearly a week after being placed in the health and safety protocols. However, manager Dusty Baker told reporters that every player besides Pedro Baez (COVID-19) has returned to the team after quarantining. Garcia will be fighting for a roster spot for the remainder of spring training, though the addition of Jake Odorizzi will make his path more difficult.