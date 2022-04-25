Garcia allowed five runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's win over Toronto. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Garcia cruised through three shutout innings with little resistance before Vladimir Guerrero knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then coughed up a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth followed by a three-run shot from Zack Collins in the sixth. Garcia remains 1-0 through three starts despite coughing up eight runs over his last two outings, raising his ERA to 4.60. He's lined up for a rematch in Toronto next week.