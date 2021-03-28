Garcia or Brandon Bielak will start the fifth game of the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston manager Dusty Baker mapped out the starters for the first four games but left the fifth slot unfilled. The plan is for Jake Odorizzi to eventually fill the role, but he needs time to build up innings and pitch count. That leaves Garcia and Bielak, a pair of stretched out relievers that could receive meaningful usage early in the regular season. Whichever one does not serve as the No. 5 starter will be part of the bullpen.