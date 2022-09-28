Garcia (14-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Garcia cruised to victory Tuesday as the only damage on the night came via a Gregory Perdomo solo home run in the third inning. The effort was Garcia's third quality start and second start without allowing a walk over 11 outings in the second half. He has a 3.81 ERA through 151.1 innings this season, just four innings shy of the mark he recorded in 2021. It is unclear whether the Astros will keep Garcia in the rotation as they are likely closely monitoring his innings as they head into the playoffs.