Garcia (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Angels.

Through five innings, the only damage against Garcia was Tyler Wade's two-run double in the second inning. He retired 11 straight batters before Max Stassi hit a solo homer and knocked Garcia out of the game in the sixth. The 25-year-old forced 12 swinging strikes and improved his K:BB to 8:3 through 9.1 frames. Garcia will carry a 2.79 ERA into his projected start this weekend against the Blue Jays at home.