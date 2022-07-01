Garcia (6-5) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees.

Garcia threw a season-high 101 pitches and impressively shut down one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. The lone run against him came on a solo home run by Anthony Rizzo, but he otherwise limited the Yankees to a pair of singles. Garcia has maintained an impressive 35:7 K:BB across his last six starts, and he has earned the win in each of his last three outings. Overall, he has a 3.54 ERA across 76.1 innings on the season.