Garcia improved his record to 4-5 after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out nine Wednesday in the Astros' 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Garcia's only earned run came on a solo home run by Corey Seager, though he committed the error responsible for his unearned run. Garcia recorded nine strikeouts for the third time this season, and he backed that with an impressive 19 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches. Four of those swings and misses came in the bottom of the second, when he threw nine strikes to retire the side in what went down as the 107th immaculate inning in MLB history. Houston reliever Phil Maton also struck out the side on nine pitches in the seventh to allow him and Garcia to become the first teammates in league history to toss immaculate innings in the same game.