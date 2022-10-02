Garcia (15-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings with four strikeouts in a 3-1 win over the Rays.

In what was likely his last appearance of the regular season, Garcia allowed one run over six innings, marking the first time he has thrown consecutive quality starts since June 4. The only damage came via a leadoff double followed by an RBI single in the top of the second inning, as he held the Rays to just two other baserunners on the afternoon. After a breakout campaign in 2021 when he recorded 11 wins with a 3.48 ERA over 155.1 innings, the 25-year-old has followed it up with 15 wins and a 3.72 ERA over 157.1 innings in 2022.