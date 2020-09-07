Garcia will join Houston's rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics in Oakland, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston will be playing its second doubleheader in four days Tuesday and recently lost another starter (Lance McCullers, neck) to the injured list, so Garcia will be called upon to fortify the rotation. The 23-year-old will likely have his pitch count capped during the start, but he should be able to cover at least five innings after he worked in long relief in his MLB debut Friday against the Angels. He covered 4.1 innings (66 pitches) out of the bullpen, giving up a run on one hit (a solo home run) and three walks while striking out two. Garcia worked as a starter in the minors in 2019, splitting time between High-A Fayetteville and Low-A Quad Cities and compiling a 2.98 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 108.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .172 average.